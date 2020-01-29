Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) Shares Gap Up to $23.92

Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.20, but opened at $23.92. Canopy Growth shares last traded at $23.65, with a volume of 5,509,102 shares traded.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CGC shares. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 11th. Compass Point lowered their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from $24.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, MKM Partners restated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.10.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.01. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 3.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 7.04 and a current ratio of 8.38.

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The marijuana producer reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $58.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.10 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 542.66% and a negative return on equity of 13.44%. As a group, analysts forecast that Canopy Growth Corp will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CGC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Canopy Growth by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,373 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Canopy Growth by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,750 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Canopy Growth by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,494 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Canopy Growth by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,983,838 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $200,899,000 after purchasing an additional 125,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Canopy Growth by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 139,888 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $5,639,000 after purchasing an additional 40,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.09% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Company Profile (NYSE:CGC)

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.