Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC) Increases Dividend to $1.14 Per Share

Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 1.138 per share on Sunday, March 1st. This represents a $4.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Canadian Tire’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04.

Canadian Tire stock opened at C$197.05 on Wednesday. Canadian Tire has a one year low of C$175.20 and a one year high of C$243.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$184.75 and a 200-day moving average price of C$211.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.49, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.59.

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$3.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$3.51 by C($0.31). The firm had revenue of C$3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.67 billion.

Separately, Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Tire in a research report on Thursday, November 28th.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

