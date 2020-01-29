Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) PT Lowered to $92.00

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $94.00 to $92.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 3.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Benchmark started coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.31.

Shares of CNI stock traded up $0.86 on Wednesday, reaching $94.88. The stock had a trading volume of 267,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,594. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $80.95 and a 1 year high of $96.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.32. The stock has a market cap of $67.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 29.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 364 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 45.2% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 572 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.41% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

