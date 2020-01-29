Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Cut to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) was downgraded by Deutsche Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CNI. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.49.

CNI stock opened at $94.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $67.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.10 and its 200 day moving average is $91.32. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $80.95 and a one year high of $96.53.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.62% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 6.2% during the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,772,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,446,000 after purchasing an additional 277,486 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 4.3% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,573,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $141,408,000 after purchasing an additional 64,661 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 2.7% during the third quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,354,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,662,000 after purchasing an additional 36,111 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 4.9% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 971,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $115,610,000 after purchasing an additional 45,531 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 810,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,426,000 after purchasing an additional 293,663 shares during the period. 53.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

