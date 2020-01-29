Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Sold by Hoover Financial Advisors Inc.

Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 25.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,040 shares during the period. Campbell Soup makes up 0.4% of Hoover Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the second quarter valued at about $39,377,000. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,767,000. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 497,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,358,000 after purchasing an additional 181,940 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,114,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 133.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 35,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 143,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. TheStreet upgraded Campbell Soup from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.85.

CPB stock opened at $48.78 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37. The stock has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.30, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.43. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $32.17 and a fifty-two week high of $49.56.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 64.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 7th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.