Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL)’s stock price rose 0.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.75 and last traded at $19.67, approximately 32,107 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $19.49.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.0908 per share. This is an increase from Cambria Tail Risk ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

