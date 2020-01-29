California First National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CFNB) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of California First National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CFNB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of CFNB opened at $16.75 on Tuesday. California First National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $14.61 and a 12-month high of $18.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.60 and its 200 day moving average is $17.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $167.05 million, a P/E ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 0.36.

California First National Bancorp Company Profile

California First National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for California First National Bank that provides banking services in the United States. The company accepts interest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and IRA deposit products.

