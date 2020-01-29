California First National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CFNB) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of California First National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CFNB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of CFNB opened at $16.75 on Tuesday. California First National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $14.61 and a 12-month high of $18.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.60 and its 200 day moving average is $17.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $167.05 million, a P/E ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 0.36.
California First National Bancorp Company Profile
