Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caleres (NYSE:CAL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Caleres, Inc. is a footwear retailer and wholesaler. The Company is involved in the operation of retail shoe stores and e-commerce Websites as well as the design, sourcing and marketing of footwear for women and men. Its operating segment consists of Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio. The company brands include Nike, Skechers, Bearpaw, Converse, Vans, New Balance, adidas, Asics, Sperry and Sof Sole, LifeStride, Dr. Scholl’s, Fergalicious, Naturalizer and Carlos. Caleres, Inc., formerly known as Brown Shoe Company, Inc., is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Caleres from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Caleres in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Caleres to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Caleres in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.80.

Shares of CAL stock opened at $19.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Caleres has a twelve month low of $14.30 and a twelve month high of $32.28. The company has a market cap of $814.34 million, a P/E ratio of -64.22 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.98.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The textile maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.03). Caleres had a positive return on equity of 13.84% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $792.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Caleres’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Caleres will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Caleres by 5.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,507,918 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,038,000 after purchasing an additional 81,681 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Caleres by 20.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 687,794 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,702,000 after purchasing an additional 118,550 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Caleres in the third quarter valued at about $8,691,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Caleres by 62.0% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 353,121 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,034,000 after purchasing an additional 135,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Caleres in the third quarter valued at about $7,935,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

