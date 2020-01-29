Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,856 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,295 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in CAE were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in CAE by 302.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 31,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 23,916 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of CAE in the fourth quarter worth about $529,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CAE by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 172,296 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,559,000 after buying an additional 3,028 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CAE by 302.6% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 2,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CAE in the third quarter worth about $1,723,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CAE shares. ValuEngine downgraded CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.20.

CAE stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,924. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 32.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.79. Cae Inc has a 1 year low of $20.41 and a 1 year high of $30.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.37.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $896.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.51 million. CAE had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 9.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cae Inc will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.084 per share. This is a positive change from CAE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. CAE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.74%.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

