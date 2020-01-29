Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) Trading Up 1.4%

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA)’s stock price was up 1.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.82 and last traded at $17.71, approximately 1,950 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 83,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.47.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CABA shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.50.

Cabaletta Bio, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells that produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.

