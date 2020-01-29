Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) to announce earnings of $0.76 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Brunswick’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.80. Brunswick posted earnings of $0.98 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brunswick will report full-year earnings of $4.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Brunswick.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Brunswick to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.95.

In other Brunswick news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,339 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total transaction of $79,322.36. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Brunswick by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,881,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,667,000 after purchasing an additional 93,178 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Brunswick by 43.4% during the third quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,492,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,778 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Brunswick by 1.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,376,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,883,000 after purchasing an additional 34,033 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Brunswick by 2.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,518,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,663,000 after acquiring an additional 38,081 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brunswick by 1.5% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,399,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,967,000 after acquiring an additional 20,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BC stock opened at $62.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.12. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of -33.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.70. Brunswick has a 12 month low of $41.02 and a 12 month high of $63.36.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

