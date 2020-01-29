Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Earns “Market Perform” Rating from William Blair

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Brown & Brown from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays increased their target price on Brown & Brown from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Brown & Brown from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Brown & Brown from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Brown & Brown has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.20.

Brown & Brown stock opened at $44.65 on Tuesday. Brown & Brown has a twelve month low of $26.23 and a twelve month high of $44.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.69.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $579.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.56 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 17.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Brown & Brown will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jerome Scott Penny sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.47, for a total value of $1,184,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 95.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 121.8% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Brown & Brown in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Brown & Brown in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 69.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

