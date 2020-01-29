Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 17.04% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $579.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE BRO opened at $44.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.11 and a 200-day moving average of $37.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.69. Brown & Brown has a 52-week low of $26.23 and a 52-week high of $44.94.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.29%.

In other Brown & Brown news, EVP Jerome Scott Penny sold 30,000 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.47, for a total value of $1,184,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 16.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BRO has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Brown & Brown from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

See Also: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.