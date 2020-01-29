Brokers Set Expectations for Monro Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) – Equities research analysts at Northcoast Research reduced their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Monro in a report issued on Tuesday, January 28th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now forecasts that the auto parts company will earn $0.61 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.64. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Monro’s FY2020 earnings at $2.45 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.96 EPS.

MNRO has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Monro from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Guggenheim raised Monro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Monro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Monro to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.80.

Shares of MNRO opened at $70.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.95. Monro has a one year low of $63.86 and a one year high of $89.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.19 and its 200-day moving average is $77.05.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Monro by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 575,137 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $49,762,000 after purchasing an additional 32,522 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Monro by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,202 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Monro by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,601,276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $307,189,000 after acquiring an additional 52,983 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Monro by 388.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 357,238 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,472,000 after acquiring an additional 284,129 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in Monro by 138.2% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 17,043 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 9,887 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Peter J. Solomon sold 5,604 shares of Monro stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.89, for a total transaction of $408,475.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,104 shares of company stock worth $941,046. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

