Brokers Offer Predictions for Tivity Health Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:TVTY)

Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2019 EPS estimates for Tivity Health in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Wieland now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.15 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.20. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tivity Health’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.44 EPS.

Get Tivity Health alerts:

TVTY has been the topic of several other research reports. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Tivity Health in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. BidaskClub lowered Tivity Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Tivity Health in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Tivity Health in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.27.

Shares of TVTY opened at $22.90 on Wednesday. Tivity Health has a 52-week low of $14.84 and a 52-week high of $26.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.68 and its 200-day moving average is $18.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.16.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.10). Tivity Health had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The business had revenue of $303.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TVTY. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 783,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,035,000 after purchasing an additional 373,782 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Tivity Health by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,343,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,732,000 after buying an additional 337,571 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Tivity Health by 516.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 290,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,771,000 after buying an additional 243,141 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Tivity Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,703,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Tivity Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,851,000.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Tivity Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tivity Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.