Brokers Issue Forecasts for Proofpoint Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) – Analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Proofpoint in a report issued on Monday, January 27th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Eyal now expects that the software maker will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.09). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Proofpoint’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.38) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on PFPT. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Proofpoint in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut Proofpoint from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $146.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.30.

PFPT opened at $128.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.98 and a beta of 1.60. Proofpoint has a 1 year low of $96.99 and a 1 year high of $133.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.85.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFPT. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Proofpoint in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 88.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Proofpoint in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Proofpoint in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Proofpoint in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.11, for a total transaction of $295,275.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,328 shares in the company, valued at $865,510.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Blake P. Salle sold 10,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total value of $1,257,165.63. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 843 shares in the company, valued at $101,134.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,479 shares of company stock valued at $7,908,841 in the last three months. 2.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

