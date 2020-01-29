Brokerages Set Chiasma Inc (NASDAQ:CHMA) Target Price at $13.80

Shares of Chiasma Inc (NASDAQ:CHMA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.80.

CHMA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Chiasma from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chiasma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Chiasma in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Chiasma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th.

Get Chiasma alerts:

In other news, Director Roni Mamluk sold 61,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.51, for a total value of $336,875.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,139 shares in the company, valued at $336,875.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHMA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chiasma during the third quarter worth $53,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chiasma by 20.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Chiasma by 461.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 12,277 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chiasma during the third quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chiasma by 35.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHMA traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.76. 134,622 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,803. The company has a market capitalization of $200.00 million, a PE ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.26. Chiasma has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $9.25.

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. Equities analysts anticipate that Chiasma will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chiasma Company Profile

Chiasma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers oral octreotide capsules for adult patients under the MYCAPSSA name, which is in two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the body's production of excess growth hormone.

Further Reading: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Chiasma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chiasma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.