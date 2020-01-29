Brokerages Expect Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) to Announce $0.18 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) will announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Postal Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Postal Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.45. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.07. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Postal Realty Trust.

Get Postal Realty Trust alerts:

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 million.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Compass Point assumed coverage on Postal Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Postal Realty Trust in a report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Postal Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Postal Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $411,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 30,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 10,486 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 73,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 6,960 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Postal Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $612,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 14,925 shares during the period. 52.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PSTL traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $16.30. 367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,903. Postal Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $13.93 and a 52 week high of $18.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.81.

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that will own and manage properties leased to the United States Postal Service, or USPS. Upon completion of the offering and related formation transactions, the Company will own and manage an initial portfolio of 271 postal properties located in 41 states comprising 871,843 net leasable interior square feet, all of which are leased to the USPS, and through its taxable REIT subsidiary will provide fee-based third party property management services for an additional 404 postal properties leased to the USPS and owned by family members of Andrew Spodek, the Company's chief executive officer, and their partners.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Postal Realty Trust (PSTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Postal Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Postal Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.