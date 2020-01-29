Brokerages Expect Opera Ltd (NASDAQ:OPRA) to Post $0.10 EPS

Opera Ltd (NASDAQ:OPRA) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus target price of $17.67 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.10 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Opera an industry rank of 197 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OPRA shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Opera in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Opera in a report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Opera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Opera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ OPRA traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.59. 10,386 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 768,611. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a current ratio of 4.28. The stock has a market cap of $893.16 million, a PE ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.29. Opera has a fifty-two week low of $6.36 and a fifty-two week high of $14.94.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $93.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.13 million. Opera had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 18.82%. Research analysts forecast that Opera will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPRA. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Opera in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Opera in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Cim LLC grew its holdings in Opera by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 16,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 3,370 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Opera in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Opera in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $496,000. 10.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Opera Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers in Ireland, Russia, and internationally. It offers mobile browser products under the Opera Mini, Opera for Android, and Opera Touch names; PC browser under the Opera for Computers name; Opera News, a personalized news aggregation app; and Okash, a microfinance app.

