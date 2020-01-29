Brokerages Expect AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $141.84 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) will announce sales of $141.84 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for AdaptHealth’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $139.00 million to $144.63 million. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AdaptHealth will report full year sales of $521.91 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $519.00 million to $524.73 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $770.90 million, with estimates ranging from $763.85 million to $779.86 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover AdaptHealth.

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

AHCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on AdaptHealth in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Svb Leerink initiated coverage on AdaptHealth in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on AdaptHealth in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on AdaptHealth in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:AHCO remained flat at $$12.90 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,102. AdaptHealth has a 52 week low of $7.82 and a 52 week high of $13.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.18.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth, LLC distributes home medical equipment. The Company offers mobility products, respiratory therapy, non- invasive ventilation, nutrition supplies, ocean home health products, sleep therapy supplies, bed lifts, seat lift chairs, and bath aids. AdaptHealth, LLC was founded in 2012 and is based in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania.

Featured Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AdaptHealth (AHCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.