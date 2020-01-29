Brokerages Anticipate Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Will Post Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.83 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ovintiv’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.65. Ovintiv posted earnings of $1.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ovintiv will report full-year earnings of $3.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $4.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ovintiv.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion.

OVV has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $37.50 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.50 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Ovintiv stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,253,460 shares.

