Brokerages Anticipate NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $381.17 Million

Brokerages predict that NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) will report $381.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for NuStar Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $388.18 million and the lowest is $374.16 million. NuStar Energy posted sales of $509.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 25.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that NuStar Energy will report full-year sales of $1.62 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.63 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow NuStar Energy.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.18). NuStar Energy had a negative net margin of 10.42% and a positive return on equity of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $378.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded NuStar Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NuStar Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

In other news, Director William E. Greehey purchased 527,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.44 per share, for a total transaction of $14,999,995.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,646,530 shares in the company, valued at $274,347,313.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dan J. Hill purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.59 per share, for a total transaction of $39,885.00. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NuStar Energy by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,877 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NuStar Energy during the third quarter worth about $32,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in NuStar Energy during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in NuStar Energy by 126.5% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NuStar Energy by 11.2% during the third quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,628 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NS opened at $27.21 on Friday. NuStar Energy has a twelve month low of $24.48 and a twelve month high of $30.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 49.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.97 and a 200-day moving average of $27.79.

About NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment transports refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

