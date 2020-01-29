Brokerages Anticipate FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) to Announce -$0.39 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) will post ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for FibroGen’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.82) and the highest is $0.03. FibroGen reported earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 269.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FibroGen will report full-year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to $0.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.76) to $1.82. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for FibroGen.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.02. FibroGen had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $33.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.50) EPS. FibroGen’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

FGEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of FibroGen in a report on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut FibroGen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine raised FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.80.

FGEN stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.93. 362,292 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 584,247. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.48. FibroGen has a 1-year low of $32.33 and a 1-year high of $61.23. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.51 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 8.95, a current ratio of 9.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

In other FibroGen news, Director Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total value of $229,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,316,488. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Christine Chung sold 5,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total value of $264,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 138,269 shares in the company, valued at $6,509,704.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,295 shares of company stock worth $1,632,226 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 36.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 153,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,692,000 after buying an additional 40,798 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of FibroGen by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,233,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $281,613,000 after purchasing an additional 60,249 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp boosted its position in FibroGen by 119.8% during the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 22,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC boosted its position in FibroGen by 61.3% during the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 31,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 12,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in FibroGen during the third quarter valued at $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

