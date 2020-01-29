Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reiterated a hold rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Craig Hallum reiterated a buy rating and issued a $385.00 price objective (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $365.00 price objective (up previously from $340.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $334.10.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $318.31 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $314.73 and a 200 day moving average of $296.97. Broadcom has a 12 month low of $250.09 and a 12 month high of $331.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.85 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $3.25 per share. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 74.67%.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.56, for a total value of $6,291,200.00. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.91, for a total value of $19,619,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 251,146 shares of company stock worth $77,974,726. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 17.1% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 617,079 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $177,632,000 after purchasing an additional 90,318 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at approximately $819,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 2.0% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Natixis grew its holdings in Broadcom by 840.6% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 440,738 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $126,871,000 after acquiring an additional 393,880 shares during the period. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

Recommended Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.