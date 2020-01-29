Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Position Raised by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,614 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $7,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. LVW Advisors LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 13.5% in the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Broadcom by 28.1% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,206 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 16.8% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group acquired a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,414,000. Finally, RDA Financial Network grew its position in Broadcom by 3.0% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,662 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $318.31 on Wednesday. Broadcom Inc has a twelve month low of $250.09 and a twelve month high of $331.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $128.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.43, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $314.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $296.97.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.35 by $0.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 46.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 19.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $3.25 per share. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.65. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 74.67%.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.56, for a total value of $6,291,200.00. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 62,500 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.91, for a total transaction of $19,619,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 251,146 shares of company stock worth $77,974,726. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on AVGO. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $340.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.10.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

