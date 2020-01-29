Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Shares Bought by Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 79.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 338,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,379 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises about 2.1% of Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $21,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BMY. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,798,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,206,108,000 after buying an additional 7,178,698 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 387.3% in the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 2,067,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,852,000 after buying an additional 1,643,409 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,827,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $502,420,000 after buying an additional 1,532,029 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 140.6% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,602,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,950,000 after buying an additional 1,520,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 400.2% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,537,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,677,000 after buying an additional 1,229,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

NYSE BMY traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $64.57. 3,239,128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,141,061. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.72. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52-week low of $42.48 and a 52-week high of $68.34. The company has a market capitalization of $104.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.73.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 23.53% and a return on equity of 45.49%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 45.23%.

In other news, SVP John E. Elicker sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total transaction of $849,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,219,526.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $1,414,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,963 shares in the company, valued at $1,807,827.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wolfe Research set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Gabelli assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.69.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.