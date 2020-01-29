Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brigham Minerals Inc. is a mineral acquisition company. It is focused on acquiring oil and gas mineral rights in unconventional, shale plays throughout the United States – including the Delaware and Midland Basins in Texas, the SCOOP and STACK plays in Oklahoma, the DJ Basin in Colorado and Wyoming, as well as the Bakken and Three Forks plays in North Dakota. Brigham Minerals Inc. is based in Austin, Texas. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Brigham Minerals in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on Brigham Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research report on Monday, January 20th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Brigham Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Brigham Minerals presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.85.

Shares of NYSE:MNRL opened at $17.94 on Tuesday. Brigham Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $17.14 and a fifty-two week high of $23.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.87. The company has a quick ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $25.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.50 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Brigham Minerals will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Brigham Minerals news, major shareholder Yorktown X. Associates Llc sold 802,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $13,944,391.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Levy sold 2,955,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $51,371,977.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 1,819.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 345,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,875,000 after acquiring an additional 327,478 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 291,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,809,000 after purchasing an additional 66,296 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $405,000. 43.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP/STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

