Boston Common Asset Management LLC Has $8.57 Million Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the quarter. Cummins makes up 1.0% of Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $8,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 2.1% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 1.8% in the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Cummins by 5.2% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Cfra cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target (up from $175.00) on shares of Cummins in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Cummins from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.41.

NYSE:CMI opened at $166.08 on Wednesday. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.14 and a 12-month high of $186.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $176.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.73.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.84 by ($0.01). Cummins had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 14.75 EPS for the current year.

Cummins announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

