Boston Common Asset Management LLC Grows Position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) by 428.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 157,559 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 127,764 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $5,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 19,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 36,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 127.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Beacon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.46% of the company’s stock.

PAGS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded PagSeguro Digital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from to in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.60.

Shares of PAGS opened at $34.71 on Wednesday. PagSeguro Digital Ltd has a 52-week low of $20.25 and a 52-week high of $53.43. The company has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 34.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.52.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 23.77%. The business had revenue of $369.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.71 million. On average, equities analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital Ltd will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

