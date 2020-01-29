Boston Common Asset Management LLC Acquires 11,837 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 61,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,837 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $7,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,994 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,952 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 13,770 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,678,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 14,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,762,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 70.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 800 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.38, for a total value of $98,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,388,518.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP W. Sharps Robert sold 12,400 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total transaction of $1,533,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 446,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,260,006.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,702 shares of company stock valued at $2,061,719. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

TROW opened at $131.30 on Wednesday. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 1-year low of $86.61 and a 1-year high of $134.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $30.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $126.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.04.

TROW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.83.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.