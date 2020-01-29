Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Booking were worth $73,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,374,000. Frisch Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $665,000. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Booking by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,453,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $18.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,898.75. The company had a trading volume of 239,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,842. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2,026.16 and a 200 day moving average of $1,965.03. The company has a market cap of $82.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.10. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,640.54 and a 1 year high of $2,094.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $45.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $44.87 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 67.17% and a net margin of 29.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $37.78 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 101.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BKNG. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $2,300.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Bank of America downgraded Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,150.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Wedbush upped their target price on Booking from $1,950.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $1,970.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Booking currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,127.63.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

