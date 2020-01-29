Bolivarcoin Price Tops $0.0082 (BOLI)

Bolivarcoin (CURRENCY:BOLI) traded down 7.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Bolivarcoin has a market capitalization of $115,367.00 and $180.00 worth of Bolivarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bolivarcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0082 or 0.00000087 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. Over the last seven days, Bolivarcoin has traded down 21.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000102 BTC.

AC3 (AC3) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000025 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Virtacoin (VTA) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bolivarcoin Coin Profile

Bolivarcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 29th, 2015. Bolivarcoin’s total supply is 14,152,774 coins. The official website for Bolivarcoin is bolicoin.com . Bolivarcoin’s official Twitter account is @Bolivarcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bolivarcoin

Bolivarcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bolivarcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bolivarcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bolivarcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

