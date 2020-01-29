Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum reissued a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Boingo Wireless in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Boingo Wireless from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Boingo Wireless in a report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boingo Wireless from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Boingo Wireless from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.60.

Shares of Boingo Wireless stock opened at $12.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $525.07 million, a P/E ratio of -112.82 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.09. Boingo Wireless has a fifty-two week low of $8.85 and a fifty-two week high of $26.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Boingo Wireless by 122.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Boingo Wireless by 44.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Boingo Wireless by 31.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,649 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Boingo Wireless by 94.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 8,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boingo Wireless by 38.2% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 35,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 9,786 shares in the last quarter. 98.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boingo Wireless Company Profile

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

