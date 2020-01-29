Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum reissued a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Boingo Wireless in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Boingo Wireless from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Boingo Wireless in a report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boingo Wireless from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Boingo Wireless from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.60.
Shares of Boingo Wireless stock opened at $12.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $525.07 million, a P/E ratio of -112.82 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.09. Boingo Wireless has a fifty-two week low of $8.85 and a fifty-two week high of $26.07.
Boingo Wireless Company Profile
Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.
