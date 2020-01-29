Boeing (NYSE:BA) Issues Earnings Results

Boeing (NYSE:BA) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($4.26), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.76 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 367.68% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.48 EPS.

BA stock opened at $324.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.82, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.19. Boeing has a 1 year low of $302.72 and a 1 year high of $446.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $329.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $351.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $2.055 dividend. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Boeing’s payout ratio is 51.34%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Longbow Research assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $371.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $401.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Vertical Group downgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $350.53.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

