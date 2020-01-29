Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 601 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Boeing were worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Papp L Roy & Associates lifted its stake in Boeing by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 4,120 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,296,000. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 115.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its stake in Boeing by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 11,279 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

Boeing stock traded up $5.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $322.02. The company had a trading volume of 12,445,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,734,334. Boeing Co has a 1-year low of $302.72 and a 1-year high of $446.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $329.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $351.83. The stock has a market cap of $181.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.19.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($4.26). Boeing had a net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 367.68%. The company had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $2.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.34%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $324.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Buckingham Research decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $365.00 to $308.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $333.00 target price (down from $360.00) on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $370.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $350.53.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

