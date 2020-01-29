Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Shares Acquired by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 327,367 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Boeing were worth $106,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

BA stock traded up $8.07 on Wednesday, reaching $324.64. The company had a trading volume of 9,479,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,734,334. Boeing Co has a 1 year low of $302.72 and a 1 year high of $446.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $329.91 and its 200 day moving average is $351.83. The company has a market cap of $181.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.79, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.19.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($4.26). Boeing had a net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 367.68%. The company had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.48 EPS. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $2.055 dividend. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Boeing’s payout ratio is currently 51.34%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $370.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Vertical Research lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $388.00 to $294.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Boeing from $430.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Boeing from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $350.53.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

