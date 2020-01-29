Blocknet Price Up 4.8% Over Last Week (BLOCK)

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. Blocknet has a total market capitalization of $12.74 million and $62,852.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Blocknet has traded up 4.8% against the dollar. One Blocknet coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.95 or 0.00020985 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, CryptoBridge, Upbit and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Blocknet alerts:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded down 65.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Blocknet Coin Profile

Blocknet (CRYPTO:BLOCK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on October 20th, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 6,518,893 coins. The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Blocknet’s official website is blocknet.co

Blocknet Coin Trading

Blocknet can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blocknet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blocknet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blocknet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blocknet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.