Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) Hits New 12-Month High at $38.49

Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $38.49 and last traded at $38.38, with a volume of 236559 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.09.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America started coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.17.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.20. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.47%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.58%.

In other news, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total transaction of $29,484.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,197,979.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total value of $31,275.31. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,485,037.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,107 shares of company stock worth $148,819. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXMT. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 904,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,651,000 after acquiring an additional 33,724 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 44.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 412,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,773,000 after acquiring an additional 127,201 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Edge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.3% in the third quarter. Pacific Edge Advisors LLC now owns 390,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,991,000 after acquiring an additional 5,060 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 62.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 345,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,372,000 after acquiring an additional 132,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 317,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,820,000 after acquiring an additional 13,753 shares during the last quarter. 58.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile (NYSE:BXMT)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

