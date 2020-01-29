Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) Short Interest Up 11.8% in January

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,780,000 shares, a growth of 11.8% from the December 31st total of 9,640,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 751,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.3 days. Currently, 8.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total transaction of $31,275.31. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,485,037.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total value of $29,484.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,878 shares in the company, valued at $3,197,979.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,107 shares of company stock worth $148,819 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BXMT. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 904,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,651,000 after buying an additional 33,724 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 412,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,773,000 after acquiring an additional 127,201 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Edge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Edge Advisors LLC now owns 390,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,991,000 after acquiring an additional 5,060 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 345,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,372,000 after acquiring an additional 132,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 317,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,820,000 after acquiring an additional 13,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BXMT. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Blackstone Mortgage Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.17.

Shares of NYSE:BXMT traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 973,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,371. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.52. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a fifty-two week low of $33.44 and a fifty-two week high of $38.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.47%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.58%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

