BlackRock MuniYield Insured Investment (NYSE:MFT) Shares Up 0.1%

BlackRock MuniYield Insured Investment (NYSE:MFT)’s share price shot up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.89 and last traded at $13.89, 300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 15,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.87.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.65 and its 200 day moving average is $13.55.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th.
BlackRock MuniYield Insured Investment Company Profile (NYSE:MFT)
BlackRock MuniYield Investment Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.
