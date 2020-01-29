BlackRock MuniYield Insured Investment (NYSE:MFT) Shares Up 0.1%

BlackRock MuniYield Insured Investment (NYSE:MFT)’s share price shot up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.89 and last traded at $13.89, 300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 15,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.87.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.65 and its 200 day moving average is $13.55.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MFT. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Insured Investment by 107.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 7,856 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Insured Investment by 4.4% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 73,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Insured Investment by 949.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 17,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 16,133 shares during the period. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Insured Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 6.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield Insured Investment Company Profile (NYSE:MFT)

BlackRock MuniYield Investment Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

