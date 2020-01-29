Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) Trading Up 6%

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN)’s share price was up 6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $57.06 and last traded at $56.44, approximately 666,570 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 783,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.25.

BHVN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Leerink Swann increased their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Oppenheimer set a $67.00 target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.23 and a 200 day moving average of $47.32.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported ($2.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.57) by ($0.47). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd will post -7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert Berman sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total transaction of $6,652,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,670,648.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Aguiar sold 2,021 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $114,146.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 176,544 shares of company stock worth $9,506,726. 23.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 6,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials and is in long-term safety ongoing process for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; BHV-3500 that has completed phase I clinical trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

