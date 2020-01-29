Binance USD (BUSD) Trading 0.1% Lower Over Last Week

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One Binance USD token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00010685 BTC on exchanges including Binance and HitBTC. Binance USD has a market capitalization of $20.81 million and approximately $24.88 million worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Binance USD has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Binance USD alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00034818 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $534.59 or 0.05705201 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00026028 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00127660 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00016640 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002712 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00032635 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Binance USD Token Profile