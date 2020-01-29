Bilby (LON:BILB) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Bilby PLC (LON:BILB)’s stock price was down 3.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 24 ($0.32) and last traded at GBX 24.50 ($0.32), approximately 19,900 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 35,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 25.50 ($0.34).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.01, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 24.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 25.07. The stock has a market cap of $14.09 million and a P/E ratio of -1.08.

Bilby Company Profile (LON:BILB)

Bilby Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides gas heating, electrical, and general building services to housing associations and local authorities in London and the South East. It offers building maintenance services, such as internal and external building maintenance, refurbishment and conversion projects, living solutions, domestic and commercial plumbing, electrical design and planning, plastering, bathroom plumbing and installations, window replacements, ground works, carpentry, painting, decorating, and roofing.

