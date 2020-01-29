BidaskClub Upgrades Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) to Sell

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brightcove from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Brightcove in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Brightcove from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.50.

NASDAQ BCOV opened at $8.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.23. Brightcove has a 12 month low of $7.47 and a 12 month high of $12.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.36 million, a P/E ratio of -18.50, a PEG ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Brightcove in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Brightcove by 204.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,789 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brightcove by 7.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,238 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 6,537 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Brightcove by 0.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 426,884 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brightcove by 6.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,454,233 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,353,000 after purchasing an additional 148,103 shares in the last quarter. 73.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. It offers Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also provides Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service for file support, quality and control, speed and reliability, platform and security, and account and integration; SSAI, a cloud-based ad insertion and video stitching service; and Player, a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences.

