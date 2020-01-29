BidaskClub Lowers Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

SBLK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Pareto Securities cut Star Bulk Carriers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.67.

Star Bulk Carriers stock opened at $8.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $846.79 million, a PE ratio of -27.19 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Star Bulk Carriers has a 12 month low of $6.16 and a 12 month high of $12.09.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The shipping company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $248.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.35 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a positive return on equity of 1.24%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Star Bulk Carriers will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBLK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the second quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Institutional investors own 54.75% of the company’s stock.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of April 10, 2019, the company had a fleet of 109 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.45 million deadweight ton, including 17 Newcastlemax, 19 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 35 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 17 Ultramax, and 10 Supramax vessels.

