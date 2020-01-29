Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 17th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 34.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Berkshire Hills Bancorp to earn $2.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.1%.

BHLB traded down $0.85 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,886. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a one year low of $26.21 and a one year high of $33.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.00.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The business had revenue of $114.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.50 million. Equities research analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BHLB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

