Be Heard Group (LON:BHRD) Trading 1.9% Higher

Be Heard Group PLC (LON:BHRD) traded up 1.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.53 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.53 ($0.01), 742,403 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 15% from the average session volume of 874,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.52 ($0.01).

The stock has a market cap of $6.55 million and a P/E ratio of -0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.67.

About Be Heard Group (LON:BHRD)

Be Heard Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides marketing services to business clients in various sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers digital media and analytics agency, digital marketing, analytics consultancy, and advertising agency services. The company was formerly known as Mithril Capital Plc and changed its name to Be Heard Group plc in November 2015.

