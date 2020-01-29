BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) posted its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $21.10 million during the quarter. BCB Bancorp had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 10.84%.

BCB Bancorp stock opened at $13.72 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.90 and a 200-day moving average of $13.07. BCB Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.97 and a 1 year high of $14.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $227.16 million, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. BCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.67%.

BCBP has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of BCB Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BCB Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th.

About BCB Bancorp

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, NOW, savings and club, money market, term certificate, interest bearing checking, and individual retirement accounts.

