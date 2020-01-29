Bayer AG (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Bayer AG (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BAYRY shares. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Bayer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bayer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Bayer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of BAYRY traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 389,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,775. The company has a market cap of $76.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.43, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.72. Bayer has a 52-week low of $14.61 and a 52-week high of $21.59.

Bayer (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter. Bayer had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a positive return on equity of 13.42%. Research analysts predict that Bayer will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bayer

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

