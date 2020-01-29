Base Resources (LON:BSE) Price Target Raised to GBX 27 at Berenberg Bank

Base Resources (LON:BSE) had its price objective hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 25 ($0.33) to GBX 27 ($0.36) in a research note published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Base Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Peel Hunt raised their price objective on Base Resources from GBX 18 ($0.24) to GBX 18.50 ($0.24) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 21 ($0.28) target price on shares of Base Resources in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 21 ($0.28) price target on shares of Base Resources in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 24.58 ($0.32).

BSE traded down GBX 0.25 ($0.00) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 13.25 ($0.17). 14,323 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,568. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.41 million and a P/E ratio of 4.02. Base Resources has a one year low of GBX 10.12 ($0.13) and a one year high of GBX 16.50 ($0.22). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 12.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 12.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Base Resources Limited produces and sells mineral sands in Africa. The company produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. It primarily owns 100% interests in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya. The company was formerly known as Base Iron Limited and changed its name to Base Resources Limited in 2010.

